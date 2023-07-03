Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Siddhant Chaturvedi says his next movie is packed with Dil Chahta Hai kind of vibes

Siddhanth Chaturvedi said, “The film is almost ready and should release this year. (Credits: Instagram)

Post Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif, and Gehraiyaan, opposite Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next star in the film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, along with Ananya Panday. Made under the direction of filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, the romantic entertainer will also see Adarsh Gourav in a prominent role. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are a part of the film’s writers' team. The project further marks Siddhant Chaturvedi's reunion with the two, after Gully Boy. The Bunty and Babli 2 actor recently opened up about his next during an interview, saying that the film was almost ready.

Siddhanth Chaturvedi said, “The film is almost ready and should release this year. Zoya is extremely excited about it, and so am I. The film is directed by Arjun Varain Singh, it is his first time, but he has done a great job. I am damn excited about it as you will see me playing a stand-up comedian in the film.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi also shed light on the overall feel of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. According to the actor, it has the vibes of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshay Khanna-starrer Dil Chahta Hai.

“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has got a very Dil Chahta Hai vibes. It’s a coming-of-age movie, in the digital era! That is how I can explain it if I have to explain it in one line. Imagine if Dil Chahta Hai was made in the digital age, that is what the film is. Things have changed now... social media… validation… we are talking about all of that,” said Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's professional commitments

In addition to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Siddhant Chaturvedi has Yudhra lined up for release. Touted to be an action drama, the movie has been directed by Ravi Udyawar. Penned by Farhan Akhtar in association with Akshat Ghildial, and Shridhar Raghavan, the movie will also have Malavika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao, Raghav Juyal, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Jay Parashar, Shireesh Sharma, Abhishek Bhalerao, and Rengarajan Jaiprakash in key roles. While Jay Oza is the cinematographer for Yudhra, Md Abu Yousuf has composed the songs.