From pancakes to posing: Katrina Kaif offers sneak peek into her ‘coffee mornings’ with Vicky Kaushal — Pics inside

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are seen posing for an adorable couple snapshot. (Credits: Ibstagram)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of the most adored couples in Bollywood, got married in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021. The duo constantly shell couple goals and recently, Katrina took to Instagram and gave us a sneak peek into her morning coffee date with her husband. In her post, Katrina shared a series of photos. In the first picture, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are seen posing for an adorable couple snapshot. Their coffee table is showcased in the second photo. In the remaining images, we can see some mouthwatering pancakes.

Katrina Kaif captioned the post, “Coffee mornings….. the best.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have an endearing chemistry and continue to enchant their fans with glimpses of their daily life.

Check Katrina Kaif's post:

Katrina Kaif gets mobbed at the airport

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. She wore a brown-white top with blue denim wide-leg pants. As the diva obliged her fans for photos, she ended up getting mobbed by them at the airport. Nevertheless, she handled the situation very gracefully, and smiled for the pictures, leaving the netizens impressed.

Katrina Kaif's professional commitments

Katrina Kaif is next expected to grace the silver screens in the much-anticipated action-thriller, Tiger 3. She will once again be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in her next, which is likely to reach the cinema halls during Diwali 2023. If the sources are to be believed, one of the top stunt professionals from Hollywood, Richard Burden, has been roped in for the project. The movie is expected to have some high-octane action sequences that will surely blow your mind.

Richard Burden has been associated with several top Hollywood films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, and Bullet Train, to name a few.

The fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai will further see Emraan Hashmi playing a key role. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen doing a cameo in the movie. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.