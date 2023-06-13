Fukrey 3 release date pushed to December? Here’s what we know

Fukrey 3 will feature Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Ali Fazal in lead roles.

All the fans of the Fukrey series are waiting with bated breath for the third instalment of the franchise, Fukrey 3. However, now it seems like they will have to wait a bit longer to witness the laughter ride in theatres. If the latest report regarding the movie is to be believed, the release date for Fukrey 3 has been pushed to later in the year. For the unaware, the project was initially scheduled to be out in cinema halls on 24th November, although the film is now expected to hit the silver screens either on December 1 or December 8.

Why was Fukrey 3 pushed?

According to the sources, the makers have locked in two potential dates for the movie, although December 1 seems to be the more likely option. If you are wondering what is the reason for the delay in the release, the decision has been taken to keep an appropriate gap between the releases of Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. As per the news release date, Furkey 3 will now be out three weeks after Tiger 3 and three weeks before Dunki. The team wants to make sure to provide ample breathing space for the cinephiles.

About Fukrey 3

Directed by filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey 3 will feature Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Ali Fazal in lead roles. All the leads will be seen reprising their roles from the original drama. The flick will show Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Ali Fazal as Zafar, Manjot Singh as Lali, Varun Sharma as Choocha, Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban, Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit Ji, Vishaka Singh as Neetu, and Priya Anand as Priya.

Additionally, actor Manjot Singh has also been roped in to play a key role in the movie financed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment.

Meanwhile, if you think that Excel Entertainment will have no release on November 24, you are wrong. Zoya Akhtar's next, The Archies is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 24. This film marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, the late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Given the response received by the first two instalments of the Fukrey franchise, the expectations from Fukrey 3 are sky-high, to say the least.