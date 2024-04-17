Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S with smart key launched in India, priced at Rs 1,50,600

India Yamaha Motor has today launched the new Aerox 155 Version S with smart key. The Aerox 155 Version S, will be exclusively available at Blue Square showrooms, in two colour shades - Silver and Racing Blue at a price of Rs 1,50,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The smart key feature of the Aerox 155 Version S gets answer-back capability that assists in locating the scooter by activating flashing blinkers and a buzzer sound for easy identification in crowded areas.

Additionally, the keyless ignition streamlines the startup procedure, enabling riders to effortlessly start their scooter through proximity detection. The rider can start the vehicle by rotating the knob to ignition position and simply push the start button. The smart key incorporates an immobilizer function, ensuring the scooter's protection when the key is out of range.



The Aerox 155 flaunts a bold body size, sleek proportions, and X Centre motif. It features Traction Control System (TCS) and is powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm.