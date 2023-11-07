Headlines

'Whenever Congress comes to power...': PM Modi issues dire warning ahead of polls

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check out best discounts on Gold and Silver coins

SC asks Punjab govt to stop stubble burning immediately amid Delhi-NCR air pollution

Who is Rajveer Khant, student who sent death threat to Mukesh Ambani for Rs 400 crore? How cops caught him

Automobile

World’s richest man Elon Musk may bring 687 billion dollar Tesla brand to India next year, new report suggests

Tesla cars may be visible on India roads by 2024. According to the report, “Centre is ramping up the process to provide all the necessary approvals from the concerned departments by January 2024 for its (Tesla’s) entry into the country.”

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Nov 07, 2023

Elon Musk is currently the richest man in the world and the key reason for his massive wealth is Tesla, one of the most popular car brands across the globe. Tesla manufactures electric cars and it is available in most of the big car markets, however the company hasn’t officially entered the world’s most populated country India yet. Tesla can be a big market for India and during Indian PM Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, Elon Musk promised to bring Tesla cars to India ‘as soon as humanly possible’ and now a report by IANS suggests that Tesla cars may be visible on India roads by 2024. According to the report, “Centre is ramping up the process to provide all the necessary approvals from the concerned departments by January 2024 for its (Tesla’s) entry into the country.”

Musk has time and again said that he faced challenges from the government for releasing its products in India. "Tesla isn't in India yet due to "Challenges with the government," he had posted.  Musk has said that he wants to launch cars in India but the country's import duties on EVs are "highest in the world by far".

Now, the report by IANS reveals that “Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) held a meeting on Monday with top officials to review the upcoming phase of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in the country, including Tesla’s investment proposal.”

For those who are unaware, India levies 100% tax on the imported cars of price more than $40,000 (Rs 30 lakh), inclusive of insurance and shipping expenses. Cars less than $40,000 are subject to 60% import tax. To counter this, Tesla is now planning to produce the car in India itself to cater the masses and keep the prices low. 

