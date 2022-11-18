Why do trucks and buses have chains hanging at the back

Chains at the back of trucks and buses must have drawn your attention at least once while you were stuck behind one.

While travelling, you must have noticed chains hanging behind trucks and buses. Dragging on the ground, these chains can be easily spotted on most of the large commercial vehicles around you. If you have noticed these chains then it's likely that you may have some questions regarding the same. Why are chains hanging behind trucks and buses? What is the user of these chains? Here is the answer to all your questions about the chains that you often see.

Although the chains dragging behind large trucks and buses may look ugly and useless, it plays a vital role when it comes to safety. The main purpose of these chains is to earth the static electricity which may result in an explosion or fire.

The trucks and buses acquire a negative charge while travelling due to the friction that results in movement of electrons from the ground to the tyres. By this induction, the body of a truck or bus gets positively charged as they are made of metal. The positive charge on the body and the negative charge in the can cause sparking which can result in fire. The fire with fuel tanks can also result in explosions. That’s why trucks and buses have chains dangling at the rear end. The chains touch the ground at speed breakers and neutralise the positive charge of the body.

The amount of chains increase significantly at the back of petrol tankers and trucks that are carrying highly inflammable products as they are at more risk to catch fire due to the positive charge in the body.