Toyota Innova Crysta EV spotted testing ahead of Innova Hycross India launch

Toyota Innova Crysta EV

Innova EV prototypes have been spotted in Indonesia undergoing road testing. Due to the absence of disguise, the Innova EV's external design can now be seen in all its splendour. Toyota has been shown to fully embrace hybrid technology. The Innova Hycross, equipped with a powerful Hybrid technology, was just released in India. Toyota is also devoting considerable resources to R&D on pure EVs and PHEVs. When Toyota initially displayed the Innova EV at the Indonesian International Motor Show, the company was adamant that the vehicle would only be used for research purposes.

Concerning its visual appeal, the Innova EV has the same body shell and external appearance as the regular Innova Crysta offered in India. Therefore, a ladder-frame chassis is a potential foundation for the electric vehicle. After all, if this happens, it will be the first electric car to use this particular chassis design.

A new blanked-out grille design has been added to the front fascia, and the front bumper has also been changed. The same two-tone design seen on the front fascia is carried over to the back.

The Innova EV's cabin seemed to be quite similar to the ICE Innova's. The electric MPV's features include an analogue instrument cluster and the display of critical data on the infotainment system, such as the vehicle's battery life, its range, and so on.

The Innova EV's specifications were never made public. Thus, details like battery capacity and electric motor performance are unknown. Toyota, however, has announced that they will be releasing ten new electric cars in Indonesia.

If the Innova Crysta electric concept prototype passes all of Toyota's tests, we may soon see the Japanese automaker electrify or perhaps hybridise its hard working SUVs and pickup trucks. Ladder-frame chassis electric cars from GM, Ford, and even Rivian are available in the North American market.