Tech vs Reckless: Can cars outsmart drivers?

A drive on an average road in India has some regulars - a near collision with some bikes filtering through traffic, pedestrians crisscrossing the road, potholes, emergency braking, and even animals.

As cars become tech-laden cocoons one can hope for a future of safe and orderly roads. Yet despite new and interesting safety features assisting in driving, 19 people lose their lives on our roads every hour. It begs the question, are we looking at tech based safety correctly? The promise of a future of autonomous driving with near zero accidents needs to be placed within the chaotic backdrop of Indian roads.

Tech features like Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) offer a glimpse into a safer future. For the uninitiated, ADAS includes features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). This set of safety features uses camera and sensor-based systems to prevent road accidents. They are designed to analyse the vehicle's surroundings and can automatically take control of the brakes and steering.

A drive on an average road in India has some regulars - a near collision with some bikes filtering through traffic, pedestrians crisscrossing the road, potholes, emergency braking, and even animals. On these bustling and unpredictable roads of India, where even the most advanced technology might struggle, the reality of road safety needs nuance.

A 2022 report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways says speeding, drunk driving, and ignoring traffic signals are leading causes of accidents – factors primarily influenced by driver behaviour, not car features. While the ADAS has brilliant aspects, on Indian roads it suffers from the drivers and other road users alike.

So, has technology then made a difference in India? The answer is complex. Studies suggest a decrease in rear-end collisions in countries with widespread Automatic Emergency Braking adoption. Still, there is no clear verdict on the overall impact on accident rates. Especially with the 2022 report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways painting a bleak image with high road accident numbers in general.

Hope is not lost for a safer future down the road as India's approach to car safety has luckily been shaping up for a more calculated route. Recognising the limitations of high-end ADAS for current conditions, the focus is shifting towards cost-effective features that address common challenges faced by Indian drivers.

Mandatory features like Automatic Braking Systems with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) ensure better control during panic braking on unpredictable surfaces. The EBD controls the amount of force applied to each wheel automatically based on the speed and conditions of the road, providing a good brake balance. Similarly, reverse parking sensors, now standard in many cars, aid in navigating tight parking spaces prevalent in urban areas.

Enhancement of occupant safety has also been high on the agenda. Dual airbags are mandatory in all new cars, with some manufacturers offering additional side and curtain airbags for protection.

Importantly, ISOFIX, a child car seat fitting system with anchor points, are also becoming increasingly common. Promoting proper child restraint, a crucial safety measure often neglected. Since 2022 multiple States have made rear seat belts mandatory - an important measure not followed by most.

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) are being introduced to address frequent tire issues caused by uneven road surfaces and overloading, a common practice in India. Speed alert systems are another affordable technology that can play a significant role in curbing speeding, a major cause of accidents.

Technology is a powerful tool, but it's not a silver bullet. Comprehensive driver education and training at the time of licensing, upgrading infrastructure, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and general road safety awareness are crucial alongside technological advancements. Good driving conditions and a supportive infrastructure are important as something like a good traffic sign recognition feature will only work well if traffic signage is sufficiently laid out.

The many unique features of ADAS have to be used wisely and by a driver who is aware and educated on its many uses. The right tool for the right job in the hands of the right person is a balance we must look for along with making our driving conditions better.

By combining targeted tech with responsible driving habits and a commitment to safer driving conditions on roads, India can navigate its way towards a future where the journey is not just about reaching the destination, but about reaching it safely.



(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)