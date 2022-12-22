Tata Tiago EV to get a price hike in January 2023, here's how much it may cost

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors announced that it will increase the price of its cheapest electric vehicle, the Tiago EV. In all likelihood, the increase would be in the range of Rs 30,000–35,000 for the Tata Tiago EV. The actual figure will be revealed in January. In India, the starting price of a brand new Tata Tiago EV was Rs 8,49,000 upon its introduction (ex-showroom).

When it was first released this year, the Tata Tiago EV had a price tag of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level XE model and rose to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the highest-end XZ+ Tech Lux model.

Prices were initially only good for the first 10,000 reservations, but were increased to 20,000 when the firm saw a surge in interest. Nonetheless, it is now official that pricing will be shifting as we enter the new year.

On the subject, Shailesh Chandra, managing director of TTata The Tiago Ev is India's most reasonably priced all electric vehicle. The Tiago EV is based off of the same chassis as the Tiago ICE.ata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passengers Electric Mobility, said that the costs of battery packs have grown by 30 to 35 percent, but the firm has decided not to pass the cost on to consumers.

Because the Tata Tiago EV is so closely based on the Tata Tiago ICE variant, and because the electronic components are shared with the Tigor EV and the bigger Nexon EV, the firm is able to keep pricing low. The economies of scale resulting from this benefit the Indian automaker's ability to charge reasonable pricing for its products.

Also, READ: 'Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport making splash with 40 kmpl mileage': Misleading post doing rounds on social media

Similar to the Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV, the Tata Tiago EV is powered by Ziptron technology. Each of the available battery packs has a different maximum operating distance. An MIDC study found that a 24 kWh battery pack could go 315 kilometres. In practical terms, it should be the same as having a range of 260 kilometres. There's also a smaller battery pack available that provides 19.2 kWh. Around 200 kilometres of range is equivalent to its MIDC-approved 250 kilometres.