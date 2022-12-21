'Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport making splash with 40 kmpl mileage': Misleading post doing rounds on social media

Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport was recently spotted in India.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country. The Swift brand is popular all-across India as a reliable hatchback for middle class Indians who like peppy driving experience. Since 2005, the car has gone through several generations in India. The car is also quite popular in the international market and Suzuki offers numerous variants of the car that are not available in India. One such Maruti Suzuki Swift model that Indians have been waiting for quite some time now is the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport is available in numerous markets and rumours of it launching in India have been in circulation for quite a while. Apart from this, several reports also indicate that Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch a Swift Hybrid in India with 40 kmpl mileage. However, a misleading social media post about the Maruti Suzuki Swift is doing the rounds on the internet. The post claims that Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch a new Swift Sport in India that will offer 40 kmpl mileage.

“New Maruti Suzuki Swift is making a splash in the market, with 40 kmpl mileage and low price, take home the sparkling car with amazing features and great looks” the viral social media post reads. The post also has an image of Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport.

The post going viral on social media is misleading as the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport and Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid are two separate cars. The Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre Boostejet direct-injection turbo engine paired with 6-speed manual transmission. It does not feature a hybrid engine. Maruti Suzuki has also not revealed any plans to launch the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport in India anytime soon.