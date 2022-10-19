Tata Motors to supply 200 electric buses to Jammu and Kashmir government

Tata Motors (Image: Reuters)

Tata Motors has won the tender of 200 electric buses, floated by Jammu Smart City Limited, for Jammu and Srinagar. Tata Motors has entered into a strategic collaboration for the deployment of the electric buses in twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir. The collaboration is a part of an initiative of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir to establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport for Jammu and Srinagar.

150 units of 9-metre and 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses will be supplied as part of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir's initiative for environmentally friendly public transportation. As part of the contract, Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain Tata Starbus electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Since 2019, Tata Motors’ 40 electric buses have been plying in Jammu & Kashmir along with a cumulative supply of 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have collectively clocked more than 40 million kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%. As part of a tender floated by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), Tata Motors has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) and 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Commenting on the announcement, Shri. Arun Mehta, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir, said, “With a major paradigm shift towards clean public transport, the citizens of Jammu and Srinagar need a green mobility solution. We are happy to reinstate our association with Tata Motors for our public transportation needs. These electric buses will not only be a medium to commute, but will also be an enabler towards creating an eco-friendly Jammu & Kashmir.”