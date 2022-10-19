Own a white car in Delhi-NCR? Here’s why you should be concerned

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Delhi NCR tops the list of cities when it comes to cases of vehicle theft reported in India. As per a report by Acko, a vehicle is stolen every 12 minutes in the national capital and vehicle theft accounts for nearly 20% of total crimes reported in the city. The Acko Theft and The City Report has revealed that white cars are among the most stolen in the city. The report also suggests that lack of parking space and close proximity of Delhi with other states are few of the key reasons why thefts happen in the capital. Between 2012 and 2021, the increase in vehicle thefts in New Delhi was 103%, in comparison to the increase in vehicular population, which was only around 56%. The most theft prone areas in Delhi include - Rohini, Bhajanpura, Uttam Nagar, Sector 12 Noida, South City I, Gurugram, Dayalpur and Sultanpuri.

Most stolen cars in Delhi-NCR

Talking about the list of most stolen cars in Delhi, the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift were tied at first place, closely followed by the ever-popular Hyundai Creta. Hyundai Santro, Honda City and Hyundai i10 were in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Most stolen two-wheelers in Delhi-NCR

In terms of two-wheelers, the Hero Splendor took the first place for the most stolen bike in Delhi, followed by the Honda Activa. TVS Pulsar, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the TVS Apache took third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

As per Times of India, in 2013, 14,916 cases of Vehicle theft were reported in New Delhi. Theft shot up to 23,384 in 2014 and then saw a steep spike in 2015 when 32,729 cases were reported. The number has only been on the rise since.