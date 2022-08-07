Headlines

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch today: Check prices, variants and how to watch Hunter 350 launch live [Video]

Royal Enfield has already unveiled its new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle and the company will announce the prices of the new bike today.

DNA Web Team

Aug 07, 2022

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched today (August 7). Royal Enfield has already unveiled its new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle and the company will announce the prices of the new bike today. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been in the works since 2016 and it will make its global debut today. The new Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform that can also be seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. If reports are to be believed, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will sit below the iconic Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and it will be the most affordable bike in the current Royal Enfield portfolio. The Hunter is expected to have a price tag around Rs 1.4 lakh. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch event will take place in Bangkok and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. Those who are interested in the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch event, you can watch it live through this YouTube link.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch LIVE updates: Price, features, variants, bookings and more


Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two key variants - Retro and Metro. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in six colour options - Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Design

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 looks like an urban scrambler with a teardrop style fuel tank. The bike features a neo-retro design theme with rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. At the rear, it gets a rounded LED tail lamp and LED turn indicators as well. The upswept tail and exhaust give the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 a roadster look. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with off-set instrument console that is quite similar to the one seen on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The bike also gets a tripper navigation pod and 17-inch alloy wheels. The new Hunter 350 weighs 181kg. For context, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 weighs around 191kg.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by the same 349cc engine as seen on other bikes on the J-platform such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque. The Hunter 350 is claimed to offer a maximum speed of 114kmph.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro variant comes with 41mm telescopic front forks. At the rear, the Hunter 350 comes with twin shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload. The new Royal Enfield bike gets 300mm front disc and 270mm rear disc along with a dual-channel ABS system. The base Retro variant of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a 156mm rear drum with single-channel ABS.

 

