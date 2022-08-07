Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch LIVE updates: Price, features, variants, bookings and more

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched in India today. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 sibling that has been in the works for the past few years. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has already been revealed by the company and Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the Hunter 350 bike at a special event in Bangkok today. The launch event of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. You can follow all the live action from Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch here. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch event will begin at 4:30pm. Apart from the prices, Royal Enfield is also expected to disclose the date of bookings and deliveries of the new Hunter 350 bike. It was also rumoured that the company will launch the new 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 this week, but it turned out to be a hoax. If reports are to be believed, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will sit below the iconic Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and it will be the most affordable bike in the current Royal Enfield portfolio.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 looks like an urban scrambler with a teardrop style fuel tank. The bike features a neo-retro design theme with rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. At the rear, it gets a rounded LED tail lamp and LED turn indicators as well. The upswept tail and exhaust give the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 a roadster look. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by the same 349cc engine as seen on other bikes on the J-platform such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque. The Hunter 350 is claimed to offer a maximum speed of 114kmph.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two key variants and six colour options - Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey. To know more about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, you can follow our live blog.
The bookings for the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 start from today while sale and deliveries in India start from Auagust 10, 2022.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: The braking duties are carried by a 300 mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at front while there is a 270 mm disc, with a single piston floating caliper at rear.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: It comes with a Fuel Capacity of 13 L, Seat Height of 800 mm, Ground clearance of 150.5 mm, and a Wheelbase of 1370 mm.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro variant is the basic variant and it misses out on a few features that are included in the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro variant.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: Royal Enfield is yet to reveal the price and delivery details of the new Hunter 350 motorcycle.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: We were expecting the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to be the most affordable bike in Royal Enfield portfolio. However, by looking at the features it seems that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be priced slightly higher than the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: Royal Enfiled Hunter 350 is making its global debut today. In India, the bike will be offered in two variants - Retro and Metro. The low-end Retro model is said to be limited to Indian market only.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: Royal Enfield has revealed that booking for the new Hunter 350 motorcycle will commence at 5:30pm IST. The company is yet to reveal the booking amount.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: The bike also gets a tripper navigation pod and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: Spec sheet of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350
The auto industry expects bike sales to be on the fast lane this festive season on the back of new launches and improved production but is cautiously optimistic on the road ahead once the festivities peter out.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 110/70 and 140/70 section tyres at the front and rear respectively.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will the brand's smallest offering the in the market.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch live: Although the review of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 are not out yet, it feels that the new motorcycle will be apt as a daily commuter or for weekly highway ride.
Here's a video of Siddhartha Lal, Chief Executive Officer of Eicher Motors unveiling the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle.
Royal Enfield was also rumoured to launch the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 this week.
Royal Enfield sales figures for July 2022 have seen good performance both in terms of domestic sales and exports.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expcted to stack against the likes of Jawa 42 and Honda CB350 RS.
As per the reports, the company will also offer factory-level customizations with Rebel and Metro trims that will allow buyers to customise the paint scheme on the Hunter Metro Dapper Grey model and Hunter Rebel Red model.
Hunter has been in development since 2016, but the development team has been really fine tuning the chassis to offer a completely different character and personality to the bike.” Siddhartha Lal said in an Instagram post.
The base Retro variant of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets a 156mm rear drum with single-channel ABS.
The new Royal Enfield bike gets 300mm front disc and 270mm rear disc along with a dual-channel ABS system.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro variant comes with 41mm telescopic front forks. At the rear, the Hunter 350 comes with twin shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload.
The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to create a similar cult as the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two key variants - Retro and Metro.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes with off-set instrument console that is quite similar to the one seen on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The bike also gets a tripper navigation pod and 17-inch alloy wheels. The new Hunter 350 weighs 181kg. For context, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 weighs around 191kg.