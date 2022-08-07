Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch LIVE updates: Price, features, variants, bookings and more

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched in India today. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 sibling that has been in the works for the past few years. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has already been revealed by the company and Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the Hunter 350 bike at a special event in Bangkok today. The launch event of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. You can follow all the live action from Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch here. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch event will begin at 4:30pm. Apart from the prices, Royal Enfield is also expected to disclose the date of bookings and deliveries of the new Hunter 350 bike. It was also rumoured that the company will launch the new 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 this week, but it turned out to be a hoax. If reports are to be believed, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will sit below the iconic Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and it will be the most affordable bike in the current Royal Enfield portfolio.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 looks like an urban scrambler with a teardrop style fuel tank. The bike features a neo-retro design theme with rounded turn indicator and halogen headlamp. At the rear, it gets a rounded LED tail lamp and LED turn indicators as well. The upswept tail and exhaust give the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 a roadster look. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by the same 349cc engine as seen on other bikes on the J-platform such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque. The Hunter 350 is claimed to offer a maximum speed of 114kmph.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two key variants and six colour options - Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey. To know more about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, you can follow our live blog.