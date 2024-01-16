New Hyundai Creta 2024 launched in India, company’s most selling SUV priced at just Rs….

New Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others.

New Hyundai Creta 2024 has been launched in India and the latest avatar of one of the most selling SUV in India comes with a range of new features and some prominent design changes. The new Hyundai Creta 2024 price in India starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hyundai Creta was one of the most anticipated cars in the county. It was expected to make its way to India last year but Hyundai had other plans which many may appreciate as the model launched in India looks comparatively better than the one launched for the international markets last year. In the Indian market, the new Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others. Let’s have a look at what the SUV has to offer.

New Hyundai Creta 2024: Design

New Hyundai Creta 2024 comes with a commanding front look with the new radiator grill and upright hood design. New Horizon LED Positioning lamp & DRLs and Quad beam LED headlamps impose a complimenting front look. At the rear, the SUV gets sleek connected taillamps. The new Creta will be offered in 6 mono-tone colour options including Robust Emerald Pearl (New), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

New Hyundai Creta 2024: Engine

New Hyundai Creta comes with three engine options including the sporty and power packed 1.5l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol, 1.5l MPi Petrol and 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine options. The SUV gets four transmission options including 6-speed Manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and 6-speed Automatic transmission.

New Hyundai Creta 2024: Interiors

Featuring cockpit inspired interiors, the new Hyundai Creta offers Hi-Tech Seamlessly integrated curvilinear screens with 26.03 cm (10.25") infotainment screen and an advanced 26.03 cm (10.25") multi display digital cluster. Loaded with next-gen innovations such as Ventilated seats, 8-Way power driver seat and a panoramic sunroof, the new Hyundai Creta also introduces Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC), offering flexibility to tailor comfort with personalized preference.

The new Hyundai Creta introduces the complete suite of Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) thus ensuring a seamless integration of active & passive safety features in India's favorite SUV.