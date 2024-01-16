New Hyundai Creta 2024 launched in India, company’s most selling SUV priced at just Rs….

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

New Hyundai Creta 2024 launched in India, company’s most selling SUV priced at just Rs….

New Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 01:06 PM IST

article-main
New Hyundai Creta 2024
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Hyundai Creta 2024 has been launched in India and the latest avatar of one of the most selling SUV in India comes with a range of new features and some prominent design changes. The new Hyundai Creta 2024 price in India starts at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Hyundai Creta was one of the most anticipated cars in the county. It was expected to make its way to India last year but Hyundai had other plans which many may appreciate as the model launched in India looks comparatively better than the one launched for the international markets last year. In the Indian market, the new Hyundai Creta competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and others. Let’s have a look at what the SUV has to offer.

New Hyundai Creta 2024: Design

New Hyundai Creta 2024 comes with a commanding front look with the new radiator grill and upright hood design. New Horizon LED Positioning lamp & DRLs and Quad beam LED headlamps impose a complimenting front look. At the rear, the SUV gets sleek connected taillamps. The new Creta will be offered in 6 mono-tone colour options including Robust Emerald Pearl (New), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

New Hyundai Creta 2024: Engine

New Hyundai Creta comes with three engine options including the sporty and power packed 1.5l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol, 1.5l MPi Petrol and 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine options. The SUV gets four transmission options including 6-speed Manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and 6-speed Automatic transmission. 

New Hyundai Creta 2024: Interiors

Featuring cockpit inspired interiors, the new Hyundai Creta offers Hi-Tech Seamlessly integrated curvilinear screens with 26.03 cm (10.25") infotainment screen and an advanced 26.03 cm (10.25") multi display digital cluster. Loaded with next-gen innovations such as Ventilated seats, 8-Way power driver seat and a panoramic sunroof, the new Hyundai Creta also introduces Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (DATC), offering flexibility to tailor comfort with personalized preference.

The new Hyundai Creta introduces the complete suite of Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) thus ensuring a seamless integration of active & passive safety features in India's favorite SUV. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer, her AIR was...

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli invited for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, fans notice her baby bump in viral pic

Meet woman who donated her land worth Rs 7 crore for government school expansion, she is from...

When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE