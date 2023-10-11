Headlines

Mini Shadow Edition launched in India, limited to 24 units, priced at Rs 49 lakhs

When it comes to power, the Mini Shadow Edition makes no compromises. It is powered by the latest Mini TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and efficiency.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Mini has launched the new Mini Shadow Edition in India at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the Mini Shadow Edition in Petrol is based on the Mini Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired. Only 24 units are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.Mini.in. The Mini Shadow Edition features unique Shadow Edition bonnet scoop decals, front fender decals, side scuttles, door entry sills, and Shadow Edition stickers on roof above C-pillars. The Shadow Edition features sporty 18-inch grip spoke alloy wheels and the John Cooper Works aerodynamics kit, as well as leather chester malt brown upholstery, electric seat adjustment for driver and front passenger, panorama sunroof, wired package, Apple CarPlay, Multifunctional Instrument Display and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Sound System as standard.

Exterior of the Mini Shadow Edition is all-black with melting silver roof and mirror caps. The Piano Black Exterior trim along with special double matt paint on exterior decals and subtle elements of the Shadow Edition adds an air of mystery. The Mini Shadow Edition comes with Mini Yours Interior Style Shaded Silver and Leather Chester Malt Brown upholstery. The colour lines seen along the door panel, armrest surfaces and knee pads under the dashboard are matched with the upholstery colours. The Mini Excitement Pack features LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cockpit with a choice of selectable colours as well as a projection of the Mini logo from the exterior mirror on the driver's side when opening and closing the car door.

The car is equipped with premium features such as the Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System, Panorama Glass Sunroof, Mini Wired Package including Mini Navigation System with Touch Controller and Bluetooth mobile connectivity. The iconic circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a colour display in an 8.8-inch/22.35 cm touchscreen. 

When it comes to power, the Mini Shadow Edition makes no compromises. It is powered by the latest Mini TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes the Mini Shadow Edition high on performance and light on fuel. It mobilises a peak output of 178 hp/131 kW at 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and produces a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 225 km/hr.

The 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The Mini Shadow Edition features paddle shifters for an even sportier driving experience.

