MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched in India at Rs 40.29 lakh, check what’s new

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 40.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This exclusive special edition comes in an elegant and deep black hue, adding a clear touch of distinction to the vehicle.Available in 2WD and 4WD, the off-roader will be offering seating options for six or seven passengers. The 2WD version is priced at Rs 40.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 4WD version is priced at Rs 43.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Gloster Blackstorm edition features bold sporty elements and striking red accents on the bodywork. The 2WD and 4WD, New Gloster, and Internet Inside emblems are highlighted by the Metal Black and Metal Ash colours. The Dark Theme is further enhanced by the roof rail, smoked black taillight, window surround, fender, and fog garnish.

Inside the Gloster Blackstorm, the black-themed interior is complemented by red accents on the steering wheel, headlamps, callipers, and front and rear bumper. The dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery, adorned with red stitches, adds a sporty touch to the entire interior. The Advanced Gloster Blackstorm comes with 30 intuitively designed safety features including first-in-segment Level -1, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

In addition to these features, the SUV gets dual panoramic electric sunroof, 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation features, The Advanced MG Gloster Blackstorm boasts an all-terrain system with seven modes, namely ‘Snow’, ‘Mud’, ‘Sand’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Rock’.