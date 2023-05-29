Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched in India at Rs 40.29 lakh, check what’s new

The MG Gloster Blackstorm edition features bold sporty elements and striking red accents on the bodywork.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched in India at Rs 40.29 lakh, check what’s new
MG Gloster Blackstorm edition

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 40.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This exclusive special edition comes in an elegant and deep black hue, adding a clear touch of distinction to the vehicle.Available in 2WD and 4WD, the off-roader will be offering seating options for six or seven passengers. The 2WD version is priced at Rs 40.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 4WD version is priced at Rs 43.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Gloster Blackstorm edition features bold sporty elements and striking red accents on the bodywork. The 2WD and 4WD, New Gloster, and Internet Inside emblems are highlighted by the Metal Black and Metal Ash colours. The Dark Theme is further enhanced by the roof rail, smoked black taillight, window surround, fender, and fog garnish. 

Inside the Gloster Blackstorm, the black-themed interior is complemented by red accents on the steering wheel, headlamps, callipers, and front and rear bumper. The dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery, adorned with red stitches, adds a sporty touch to the entire interior. The Advanced Gloster Blackstorm comes with 30 intuitively designed safety features including first-in-segment Level -1, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). 

In addition to these features, the SUV gets dual panoramic electric sunroof, 12-way power-adjustable driver seat, driver seat massage and ventilation features, The Advanced MG Gloster Blackstorm boasts an all-terrain system with seven modes, namely ‘Snow’, ‘Mud’, ‘Sand’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Rock’. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty attend Baba Siddique's iftar party
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
5 times Esha Gupta raised the temperature with her sizzling photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 709 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.