Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door makes global debut at Auto Expo 2023, bookings open

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has finally unveiled the long-awaited 5-door version of its Jimny SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. This new addition to the Jimny line will give MSIL a strong contender in the Indian market, as it will be going up against the popular Mahindra Thar. The 5-door version of the Jimny offers more practicality for customers who are looking for a versatile and capable off-roader.

The exterior of the new Jimny is similar to the 3-door version that is already available in international markets, with a bold and upright silhouette and rounded headlamps. The front features a squarish bumper and a G-Wagon-like bonnet, while the grille has vertical slates. The sides of the Jimny are devoid of curves, and the alloy wheels are sporty and add to the toughness of the vehicle. The side body cladding also accentuates this rugged off-road aesthetic. At the rear, the tailgate-mounted spare tyre is reminiscent of a traditional jeep, and the horizontally-aligned tail-lamps are a nod to the classic design of off-road vehicles.

Inside the Jimny, there is a large touchscreen infotainment system, stylish AC vents, steering-mounted controls, and a part-digital instrument cluster. The aim of Maruti Suzuki is to get back to a 50 per cent market share and attain the number one position in the SUV segment.

The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the Jimny comes with a dedicated 4x4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case, making it a capable off-roader. Maruti Suzuki India Limited, with this launch aims to provide the Indian market with a versatile and capable off-roader that can take on any challenge, in urban and off-road settings.