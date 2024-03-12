Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mahindra Thar’s popular Napoli Black colour option discontinued, to offer SUV in a new dark colour called…

Watch: Hardik Pandya joins Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, performs puja in dressing room

Watch: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after he wins award for Jawan, internet reacts

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes swipe at AAP-Congress alliance for Delhi, says 'zero plus..'

Meet singer who is hairdresser's daughter, now charges Rs 200 crore for a performance, has Mukesh Ambani connection...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahindra Thar’s popular Napoli Black colour option discontinued, to offer SUV in a new dark colour called…

Watch: Hardik Pandya joins Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, performs puja in dressing room

Watch: Atlee touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet after he wins award for Jawan, internet reacts

Mughal king who died a painful death, wife built tomb in his memory

List of Happiest countries in world in 2024, India is at...

9 times Cillian Murphy gave us inspirational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

CAA Imposed In India: After Centre Implemented CAA Across India, Owaisi's Old Video Goes Viral

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Mahindra Thar’s popular Napoli Black colour option discontinued, to offer SUV in a new dark colour called…

Mahindra has pulled the plug on the iconic Mahindra Thar’s colour option. Reports suggest that Mahindra has silently removed the Napoli Black from Thar’s colour option list and replaced it with a new dark colour.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 08:42 AM IST

article-main
Mahindra Thar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country right now. Since the launch of the new-gen model, there has been a huge queue of buyers waiting to get their hands on the SUV. While Mahindra Thar owners love to modify and customise the off-roading SUV as per their choice with aftermarket accessories, the company also offered the vehicle in a range of colour options for the buyers to pick from. Among all the colour options, Napoli Black was one of the most popular and common colours of Mahindra Thar seen on roads. Surprisingly, Mahindra has pulled the plug on the iconic Mahindra Thar’s colour option. Reports suggest that Mahindra has silently removed the Napoli Black from Thar’s colour option list and replaced it with a new dark colour.

According to the reports, the new Mahindra Thar colour option introduced by the company is called Stealth Black. Mahindra Thar is now offered in six colour options - Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White, Desert Fury (Earth Edition) and Aqua Marine. It is not yet know how the Mahindra Thar will look like in new Stealth Black colour options. 

Mahindra is currently gearing up for the launch of the new Mahindra Thar 5-door in India. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space. The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

Spy images revealed that the 2024 Mahindra Thar will get optional sunroof and a pair of speakers mounted on the roof as seen on the Scorpio-N and XUV700. The new Thar also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the current model which features a 7-inch head unit. Apart from this, the SUV also appears to have a new steering wheel and redesigned front seats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shaitaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film sees major drop on Monday, collects Rs 7 crore

Meet actor who was ‘romantically close’ to Zeenat Aman while she was married to Sanjay Khan, did not marry her due to…

This legendary actor bought land for Rs 1.5 lakh to build studio, it is now worth Rs 650 crore, faced controversy when..

Meet Mahipal Seju, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Son surprises parents with 1st international trip, their priceless reaction is now a viral video, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement