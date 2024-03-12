Mahindra Thar’s popular Napoli Black colour option discontinued, to offer SUV in a new dark colour called…

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country right now. Since the launch of the new-gen model, there has been a huge queue of buyers waiting to get their hands on the SUV. While Mahindra Thar owners love to modify and customise the off-roading SUV as per their choice with aftermarket accessories, the company also offered the vehicle in a range of colour options for the buyers to pick from. Among all the colour options, Napoli Black was one of the most popular and common colours of Mahindra Thar seen on roads. Surprisingly, Mahindra has pulled the plug on the iconic Mahindra Thar’s colour option. Reports suggest that Mahindra has silently removed the Napoli Black from Thar’s colour option list and replaced it with a new dark colour.

According to the reports, the new Mahindra Thar colour option introduced by the company is called Stealth Black. Mahindra Thar is now offered in six colour options - Red Rage, Deep Grey, Stealth Black, Everest White, Desert Fury (Earth Edition) and Aqua Marine. It is not yet know how the Mahindra Thar will look like in new Stealth Black colour options.

Mahindra is currently gearing up for the launch of the new Mahindra Thar 5-door in India. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space. The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.

Spy images revealed that the 2024 Mahindra Thar will get optional sunroof and a pair of speakers mounted on the roof as seen on the Scorpio-N and XUV700. The new Thar also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system compared to the current model which features a 7-inch head unit. Apart from this, the SUV also appears to have a new steering wheel and redesigned front seats.