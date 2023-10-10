Mahindra Thar 5-door new images out, looks as massive as Mahindra Scorpio-N, launching in…

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size.

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular lifestyle SUVs in the country and the 5-door version of the Thar is the highly anticipated vehicle in the India market. The new-gen Mahindra Thar received a phenomenal response from the buyers and the enthusiasts have been waiting to see the 5-door model of the vehicles for quite a long time now. Over the past few months, the Mahindra Thar 5-door has been spotted testing in various parts of the country. Although the Mahindra Thar 5-door test mule is under heavy camouflage, it still gives some hint of what the car will look like during the launch. In new images shared by motor.roads on Instagram, Mahindra Thar 5-door can be seen clearly without any motion blur. The side angle of the SUV also gives us an idea about its size. When you look at the overall profile of the Mahindra Thar 5-door, it looks as big as its distant cousin Mahindra Scorpio-N.

The new Mahindra Thar’s exterior looks similar to the Thar that is currently sold in the market. The newer version gets a longer wheelbase which means more space for the 2nd row passengers and also increase in amount of boot space. The Thar 5-door, the SUV will retain the boxy shape with tall pillars. The SUV is also believed to get new alloy wheels.

Mahindra has already confirmed that Mahindra Thar 5-door launch will take place in 2024. Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to be a much more successful product in the Indian market than the Thar 3-door, due to the practicality, space and size. Currently when you talk about a 5-door off-roader in the country, Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the name that pops up in the mind. The new Thar will be significantly bigger than the Jimny in every aspect. Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol engines.