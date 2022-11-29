Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift spied testing in India, check details here

Photo: Rushlane

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios mid-life update is almost here. The left-hand drive export unit and the India-specification test mule were both spotted in the vicinity of the manufacturing facility in Chennai. In 2023, we anticipate unveiling the refreshed Grand i10 Nios.

Since the i10 Nios competes in a price-sensitive market, we shouldn't expect any game-changing features very soon. i10 is a well-equipped vehicle that can compete with others like the Maruti Swift, Tata Tigor, Tata Punch, and Renault Triber. Next-generation Swift and the i10 Nios are both scheduled for release in 2023. If Hyundai updates the i10 Nios, it will be more competitive with the new Swift.

The new LED DRLs with a quad design are most notable, as seen in a picture published by Rushlane. In the case of the new i10 Nios, the LED daytime running lights are styled like an arrow. The projector headlights and fog light housing design also seem to remain unchanged. Camouflage makes it hard to see whether the front grill has been modified in any noticeable way.

The profile view is almost the same as before. The new alloy wheels are a notable departure from the standard issue and give the vehicle a more aggressive appearance. In addition, the back end might need some cosmetic work, such as new taillights.

The new Grand i10 test mule was recently seen in Germany, where it was shown in a light blue colour. If this colour is really presented here, it will become one of many new choices for the hatch's exterior. The car's looks appear to be complemented by the sky blue colour, giving it a more tempting purchase. In India, the i10 Nios does not come in a specific blue colour just yet. There are just two fascinating colours available for the i10 Nios, and they are Fiery Red and Aqua Teal. The other colours are your standard white, silver, and grey.

A revamped dashboard with new design elements, an upgraded instrument cluster, spruced up interiors, and new upholstery are all possible with the 2023 i10 Nios facelift. The i10 Nios already boasts the finest sector 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connection, but a bigger touchscreen is feasible.

The updated 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 in India would have the same engines as the current model. The 1.2-liter petrol engine provides 83 hp and 113.8 Nm of torque. Both a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) are available.

If you're seeking for more, the 1.0-liter turbo petrol powertrain generates 100 PS and 172 Nm. Only a 5-speed manual gearbox is available.