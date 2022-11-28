Maruti Suzuki Jimny 7-seater variant spotted testing in India, likely to launch in 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny, although not sold in India, has a cult following in the country and car enthusiasts have been waiting for the car to arrive in the country for quite a while now. Until now, it was expected that the company would launch the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door in India at the Auto Expo 2023 but now it appears that we may also see a 7-seater Jimny in the country soon. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-seater is set to rival the Mahindra Thar in the off-road lifestyle segment. As Mahindra is testing 7-seater Thar, it appears that Maruti is all-set to rival the brand in that segment too.

In a video shared by Rushlane, a 7-seater Maruti Suzuki Jimny test mule with heavy camouflage can be seen on Indian roads. The test mule sports black colour OVRMs, door handles and alloy wheels. The front end of the car looks identical to its 5-door sibling. Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 7-seater gets red seat upholstery that adds to the sporty appeal. The car also gets front facing third-row seats. The car does look spacious from the outside, however there’s no information about the legroom available as of now.

This is the first time when the 7-seater variant of the Jimny has been spotted. Reports suggest that the company may offer a 7-seater option as a variant just like the Mahindra XUV700 SUV. Under the hood, the Jimny is rumoured to be powered by a 1.5-liter K15C hybrid petrol engine that will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine will likely generate 103 PS of power and 136 Nm of torque.

Suzuki Jimny 3-door is quite popular in several countries. Keeping that in mind, one can expect the 7-seater version of the car to be hit in the Indian market keeping the inclination towards affordable SUVs in mind.