Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hyundai and Kia partner up with Exide Energy, to localise production of EV battery

IMD weather report: Heatwave alert in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu; rainfall in these states, check state-wise forecast

AI's role in the future of driving

Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly to 'beef-eating' rumours, calls them 'tactics to tarnish image': I am a proud Hindu

Meet IIT graduate, worked at Airtel, Coca-Cola, now hired by Byju’s for….

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IMD weather report: Heatwave alert in Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu; rainfall in these states, check state-wise forecast

AI's role in the future of driving

Meet IIT graduate, worked at Airtel, Coca-Cola, now hired by Byju’s for….

8 low- calorie alternatives of sugar

Easy tips to increase lean muscle mass

7 animals that love to eat fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly to 'beef-eating' rumours, calls them 'tactics to tarnish image': I am a proud Hindu

'Meri ek hi Disha...': Tiger Shroff breaks silence on reports of patch-up with ex-girlfriend Disha Patani

Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser: Allu Arjun returns in fierce, intriguing, promo; fans demand face-off with Fahadh Faasil

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Hyundai and Kia partner up with Exide Energy, to localise production of EV battery

India is recognized as a highly promising automotive market worldwide and the country is rapidly emerging as a critical player in the production and sales of EVs.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

article-main
Image used for representative purpose only.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hyundai and Kia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic cooperation with Exide Energy as part of their electric vehicle (EV) expansion plans. With the expansion of their EV plans for the Indian market, Hyundai Motor and Kia aim to localise their EV battery production, specifically focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells. This move will position them as the pioneers in applying domestically produced batteries in their upcoming EV models in the Indian market.

India is recognized as a highly promising automotive market worldwide and the country is rapidly emerging as a critical player in the production and sales of EVs. Realizing the strategic importance of the Indian market, Hyundai Motor and Kia are taking the lead in the Indian market by introducing its EV models to establish itself as the frontrunner in the Indian automotive industry.

“India is a key market for vehicle electrification due in part to the government’s carbon neutrality goals, which makes securing cost competitiveness through localized battery production crucial,” said Heui Won Yang, President and Head of Hyundai Motor and Kia’s R&D Division. “Through this global partnership with Exide Energy Solutions Ltd., we will gain a competitive advantage by equipping Hyundai Motor and Kia’s future EV models in the Indian market with locally produced batteries.”

Kolkata-based Exide Energy has over 75 years of experience and market leadership in lead-acid batteries. Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary company of Exide Industries Ltd., which was established in 2022 to foray into the business of manufacturing of Lithium-Ion cells, modules and packs incorporating a portfolio of multiple chemistries and form factors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

BJP President JP Nadda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Meet IAS officer who failed in UPSC exam with one mark, later cracked it with AIR...

IMD issues heatwave alert in several parts of India for next 2 days, check state-wise forecast here

India declared as 'cancer capital of the world,' know why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement