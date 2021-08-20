Honda unleashes CB200X adventure bike in India - Check price, colours, specifications and features

A major piece of good news is here for all bike fanatics. Yesterday on August 19, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) released a new mean city motorbike CB200X ADV. The bike is based on Honda’s famous Adventure bikes inspired its design.

The new motorcycle is built on the Hornet 2.0 and uses the naked roadster's engine and framework. Buyers will have to shell around Rs 1,44,000 for a CB200X. The bike booking process has begun, and deliveries will begin in September.

The Honda CB200X is a city bike that can also be used for weekend excursions. The bike has been developed to provide its owner with the comfortable posture for city sight-seeing and pleasant weekend trips. According to Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director of Sales and Marketing at HMSI, the design was influenced by the changing lifestyle of Indian youth.

Engine Specifications

The Honda CB200X is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled 4-stroke 184cc BSVI PGM-FI engine. This drive-train produces 17 hp of peak output and 16 Nm of torque. A 5-speed gear is included with the engine.

Features

Constructed using a diamond-type steel frame, the Honda CB200X features Golden USD front forks, front and rear disc brakes with ABS and 5Y alloy wheels. It also features a fully digital metre, all LED lighting and integrated LED winkers with new ADV.

A highlight feature of the CB200X is a fully digital liquid crystal metre console that, according to Honda, provides good visibility regardless of riding circumstances.

Buyers can choose from three colour variants - Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic, and Sports Red.