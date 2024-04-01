Honda makes six airbags as standard in City and Elevate models, also adds seat belts reminder and…

Honda Cars India has upgraded safety features in its line-up comprising of Elevate, City, City e:HEV and Amaze. The popular models, Honda Elevate and Honda City will now come equipped with six airbags, 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelts and seatbelt reminder for all 5 seats as standard offering across all grades. These models will also come with several feature additions which will enhance customer experience. The City e: HEV, already equipped with six airbags, will now also feature seatbelt reminders for all five occupants. Honda Amaze will feature enhanced safety with seatbelt reminders for all 5 occupants.

Summary of updated features in respective models and grades:

Honda Elevate:

6 Airbags as standard application across all grades (newly introduced in SV, V and VX)

3-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts along with adjustable head restraints for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear centre 3-point seatbelt & head restraint in all grades)

Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades)

Driver & Assistant Sunvisor Vanity Mirror with Lid standard across grades (newly introduced in SV, V, VX)

Digital Analogue Integrated Meter with 17.7cm (7inch) HD Full Colour TFT MID standard across grades (newly introduced in SV, V)

Enhancement of Front AC Vents Knob & Fan / Temperature Control Knob with Silver Paint in V, VX and ZX

Honda City:

6 Airbags as standard application across grades (newly introduced in SV and V)

Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades)

10.6 cm (4.2 inch) Color TFT Meter Display newly introduced in SV grade

8 speaker premium surround sound system newly introduced in VX grade

Rear Sunshade newly introduced in VX grade

Honda City e:HEV :

Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats

Honda Amaze: