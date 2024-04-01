Honda makes six airbags as standard in City and Elevate models, also adds seat belts reminder and…

The City e: HEV, already equipped with six airbags, will now also feature seatbelt reminders for all five occupants. Honda Amaze will feature enhanced safety with seatbelt reminders for all 5 occupants.
Honda Cars India has upgraded safety features in its line-up comprising of Elevate, City, City e:HEV and Amaze. The popular models, Honda Elevate and Honda City will now come equipped with six airbags, 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor (ELR) seatbelts and seatbelt reminder for all 5 seats as standard offering across all grades. These models will also come with several feature additions which will enhance customer experience. The City e: HEV, already equipped with six airbags, will now also feature seatbelt reminders for all five occupants. Honda Amaze will feature enhanced safety with seatbelt reminders for all 5 occupants.
Summary of updated features in respective models and grades:
Honda Elevate:
- 6 Airbags as standard application across all grades (newly introduced in SV, V and VX)
- 3-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts along with adjustable head restraints for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear centre 3-point seatbelt & head restraint in all grades)
- Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades)
- Driver & Assistant Sunvisor Vanity Mirror with Lid standard across grades (newly introduced in SV, V, VX)
- Digital Analogue Integrated Meter with 17.7cm (7inch) HD Full Colour TFT MID standard across grades (newly introduced in SV, V)
- Enhancement of Front AC Vents Knob & Fan / Temperature Control Knob with Silver Paint in V, VX and ZX
Honda City:
- 6 Airbags as standard application across grades (newly introduced in SV and V)
- Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades)
- 10.6 cm (4.2 inch) Color TFT Meter Display newly introduced in SV grade
- 8 speaker premium surround sound system newly introduced in VX grade
- Rear Sunshade newly introduced in VX grade
Honda City e:HEV :
- Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats
Honda Amaze:
- Seat Belt Reminder for all 5 seats standard across grades (newly introduced rear seat belt reminder in all grades)