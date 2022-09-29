Search icon
Government delays plan to make 6 airbags mandatory in cars, Nitin Gadkari confirms

The new date to for carmakers to implement the government mandate is October 1, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 03:13 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has confirmed that the government has delayed the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year. The new date to for carmakers to implement the government mandate is October 1, 2023. For those who are unaware, the government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

"Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.E.F 01st October 2023," Gadkari said in a tweet.

The minister further asserted that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

(with inputs from PTI)

