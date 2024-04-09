Twitter
Elon Musk: Tesla’s entry in India a natural progression

India, like other nations which have adopted EVs, should also have more and more electric cars going forward, according to the X owner.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 02:48 PM IST

Elon Musk
The entry of Tesla in India, as the company scouts for factory land, will be a natural progression, its CEO Elon Musk has said, as the country gears up for mobility transformation.

In a ‘Spaces’ meeting on his X social media platform with Nicolai Tangen who is CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, the billionaire said that “it’s a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India.”

“All vehicles will go electric and it is just a matter of time,” he added.

India, like other nations which have adopted EVs, should also have more and more electric cars going forward, according to the X owner.

Reports surfaced last week that the electric car company is sending a team of experts to search for a location to set up a $2-$3 billion EV plant in India.

Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are reportedly on top of the company’s agenda to start EV manufacturing and export those as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited the tech billionaire to explore opportunities in the country for investments in the e-mobility sector.

Industry experts have emphasised that the rise in EV battery manufacturing, alongside the ‘Make in India’ initiative, will lower manufacturing costs and boost EV sales in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

