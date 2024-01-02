Headlines

Automobile

Automobile

DNA Verified: Ratan Tata presented bulletproof buses to the Indian Army? Here’s the truth behind viral post

Ratan Tata and Tata Group has called out fake posts attributed to him on several occasions.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

MIDHANI bus for CRPF.
Ratan Tata is one of the most celebrated Indian billionaires across the globe. He is the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and has net worth of around Rs 3800 crore. Ratan Tata is one of the most followed Indian billionaires and he is known for his philanthropy, business skills and vision. If you are an active social media user, then you must have seen at least one post or quote attributed to him doing rounds on the internet. Currently, many social media posts claiming that Ratan Tata has provided bulletproof and bomb-proof buses to the Indian Army are going viral. 

“Recently, Ratan Tata's 'Motors' has provided bulletproof and bomb-proof buses to the Indian Army." a Facebook user wrote. "Ratan Tata has given the Indian Army bulletproof and bomb-proof buses” another user wrote on social media. These are just a couple of examples, many such posts claiming Ratan Tata has presented bulletproof buses to the Indian Army are doing rounds on the internet. It is worth noting that the claim is fake and the images with Ratan Tata and the Indian Army buses with them are morphed.

The images of the buses used in the viral posts are actually from 2017 when CRPF got buses by a company named MIDHANI. The vehicles are based on Tata Motors buses but that does not mean that the vehicles have been presented by Ratan Tata.

Most of these posts and quotes are quite inspirational, it is worth noting that most of these are fake and Ratan Tata is not linked to them by any manner. Ratan Tata and Tata Group has called out fake posts attributed to him on several occasions. Few of such falsely attributed posts went viral to an extent that they made it to the news.

