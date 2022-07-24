Check out the 2022 Hyundai Tucson 'Beast' from Sony's ‘Uncharted’

Image source: Hyundai

Historically, many manufacturers have used films to promote their goods, and Hyundai is no exception. As a consequence, the Sony Pictures Entertainment film "Uncharted," starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, features a more aggressive version of Hyundai's 2022 Hyundai Tucson XRT nicknamed the "Beast."

Also, READ: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled, India’s most fuel efficient SUV - IN PICS

In the movie, Hyundai Tucson 'Beast' concept has been updated with new body cladding, aggressive bumpers, and off-road tyres to give it a more rugged appearance. For a treasure-hunting expedition, the Beast has a snorkel and a roof rack to enhance the vehicle's 'adventure' appearance.

Other changes include are bull bar at the front, extra LED bars and side steps for a bold look. The SUV rides on black-finished steel rims with Toyo tyres, and the suspension seems jacked up.

When it is released in India, the upcoming Hyundai Tuscon is expected be powered by three petrol engines: a 2.5-litre unit generating 190 PS of power, a 2.0-litre unit generating 156 PS of power, and a 1.6-litre turbocharged unit that will also be available with a 48V mild-hybrid tech in two states of tune 150 PS and 180 PS.

Meanwhile, two diesel engines is also expected to be available for the Indian in two states of tune generating 115 PS and 136 PS of power as well as a mild hybrid option, and other being a 2.0-litre unit generating 186 PS of power.