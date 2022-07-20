Search icon
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled, India’s most fuel efficient SUV - IN PICS

Take a looks at the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara which is claimed to be India's most fuel efficient SUV.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jul 20, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV has made its global debut. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. As of now, the company has not revealed when the SUV will be launched but it has revealed all the key specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV which is said to be a self-charging electric hybrid vehicle. Here’s everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV.

 

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets an aggressive front fascia

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets an aggressive front fascia
1/6

At the front, the SUV gets tri-LED DRLs that join the piano finish grille which is surrounded by a chrome stripe. The car features a tall bumper, sporty air dam and elegant full-LED projector headlamps.

 

2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a elegant rear

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a elegant rear
2/6

The unique 17-inch alloy wheels offer a tall stance to the car. At the rear, the SUV gets tri-LED tail lights that imitate the DRLs at the front. The tail lights are connected with a chrome strip. The logo of Suzuki is placed at the centre of the strip and the name of the model right below it.

 

3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara cabin is similar to new Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara cabin is similar to new Brezza
3/6

Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV looks similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. The car has a dual-tone interior with a bit of chrome. The company has used padded leather and soft touch materials across the dashboard and door pads.

 

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with tons of features

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with tons of features
4/6

When it comes to features, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is loaded to the brim. The SUV gets ventilated seats, electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up-display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera  and several other smart car features.

5. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets numerous safety features

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets numerous safety features
5/6

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV gets tons of safety features including 6-airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for rear passengers, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control and others.

 

6. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered with two engine options

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be offered with two engine options
6/6

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available with two engine options. One is Toyota's 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that produces 92hp and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired to an electric motor that makes 79hp and 141Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired to the company's own e-drive transmission.

The car will also be available with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6 and the Ertiga. It produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque. The engine will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

 

