Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveiled, India’s most fuel efficient SUV - IN PICS

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available with two engine options. One is Toyota's 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that produces 92hp and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired to an electric motor that makes 79hp and 141Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired to the company's own e-drive transmission.

The car will also be available with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6 and the Ertiga. It produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque. The engine will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.