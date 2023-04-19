BMW X3 M40i xDrive bookings open at Rs 5 lakh, limited edition SUV to launch in May

BMW X3 M40i xDrive

BMW India has started to accept bookings for the first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive 19 April 2023 onwards. The car will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop for Rs 5,00,000. The car is scheduled to be launched in India in May 2023.

Engineered by M, the car elevates the sporty, modern BMW X3 to the realm of M. Numerous distinct M elements in the exterior and interior give birth to a commanding personality. Under the hood, the M40i 3-litre engine, a powerhouse charged with M genes and Adaptive M Suspension, M Sport differential, M Sport brakes and the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive. To further enhance the sporty appearance, customers can personalise their car with special M alloys.

Customers can visit the online store and explore a 360° view of the car’s exterior and interior. They will be directed to a bookings page where booking can be done. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Introduction of the first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive builds on the success of M powered BMW M340i sedan and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India. This new M interpretation of the BMW X3 takes the excitement a notch higher into the Sports Activity Vehicle range.