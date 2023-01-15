Blast from the past: Ratan Tata launched iconic Tata Indica at Auto Expo 25 years ago

Ratan Tata and Indica

Ratan Tata, industrialist, business mogul, and philanthropist, recently posted a photo of himself standing with a Tata Indica. Former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata marked the 25th anniversary of India's first locally manufactured vehicle with this photo.

In his latest Instagram post, Ratan Tata recounted a wonderful reminiscence of his career and it has brought up nostalgia among many. Tata posted a selfie with the very successful Indica automobile, which was first introduced 25 years ago. The Tata Indica was one of the most sought after passenger automobiles that was right in the price category of many.

“25 years ago, the launching of the Tata Indica was the birth of India’s indigenous passenger car industry. It brings back fond memories and has a special place in my heart for me,” the caption said.

Since its debut in 1998, the Tata Indica has been widely regarded as the first mass-produced automobile in India. It was a precursor to a number of vehicles that the business would go on to produce. However, the first production runs of the vehicles were plagued by issues that sprang directly from the manufacturing process. The firm has prior expertise producing large vehicles such as buses and trucks.

Telco made some improvements and then relaunched the vehicle as the Indica V2 (Version 2.0). By fixing fundamental problems with quality and dependability, this version of the vehicle altered the course of the automobile's future. These alterations contributed to the car's groundbreaking performance in the Indian market, which lasted for years and radically altered sales figures.

Also, READ: British company unveils 270 bhp cow-dung powered tractor to battle climate change

The pricing of the automobile, which delivered a reasonably attractive modern vehicle with European vibes, also contributed to the sales figures. Once, while discussing the Indica, Ratan Tata told Business Standard, "It would have the size of the Maruti Zen, the internal dimensions of an Ambassador and come at the price of a Maruti 800 with the running cost of a diesel," while talking about the Indica.