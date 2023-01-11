Auto Expo 2023: Ashok Leyland showcases commercial vehicles powered by alternative fuels

Ashok Leyland at Auto Expo 2023

Ashok Leyland, a maker of commercial vehicles, debuted six "alternative energy" models at the Auto Expo 2023. The featured automobiles were "green," using energy sources including electricity or hydrogen.

Vehicles powered by batteries, fuel cells, internal combustion engines (ICEs), compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen, as well as an intercity CNG bus and a tiny passenger bus, are among the new offerings.

"There has been a great technical upsurge in the automobile sector in the last two years, with green fuel being the industry's future. We want to maintain our position as a market leader in environmentally responsible mobility by using the expertise of our top-tier research and development team and their pursuit of cutting-edge technological advances. Our mission is to help India become energy independent by leading the charge in the alternative fuels sector, or "Atmanirbhar Bharat." "Ashok Leyland's MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal made this statement.

The Lithium-ion battery in the battery-electric car is charged from the outside. According to the manufacturer, this vehicle's lightweight construction gives it a cargo advantage.

Hydrogen is the energy source for the fuel cell electric car. By combining hydrogen and oxygen from the air, the fuel cell generates energy that runs the vehicle's onboard electronics and propulsion engine. This vehicle is capable of limited-battery operation thanks to its Lithium-ion battery and an external charging provision. Maximum security is guaranteed by the integrated Leak Detection System (LDS).

Additionally, hydrogen fuel cells drive the HICEV. It has an ADAS, or Advanced Driver Assistance System, installed for your protection while driving.

Both Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) may power the vehicle. Most often, LNG is the fuel of choice for long-distance heavy-duty vehicles. The AVTR Modular Vehicle Platform serves as the foundation for the company's FCEV, H2-ICE, and LNG models, all of which also make extensive use of the sub-aggregates developed for the company's existing diesel cars.

The 13.5-meter long CNG intercity bus will be able to go 1,000 kilometres on a single tank of gasoline. There will be 36 sleeping spaces and 11 cubic metres of baggage space.