Amid protests by 2,000 workers, Honda suspends operations at Manesar plant

The Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) Private Limited's plant at Gurgaon's Manesar has suspended operations indefinitely after the ongoing strike by 2,000 contractual workers entered the sixth day on Sunday.

The company's management on Sunday issued a notice that the plant would remain closed till further intimation.

Meanwhile, talks are on between the management and the union leaders to find a solution.

The protests began on November 5, when HMSI came out with a list of contractual workers, whose contract has either expired or about to expire, informing that they would be sent on indefinite leave. In retaliation, the workers refused to leave the plant and started a protest outside the plant.

The company has maintained that "necessary recruitment will be considered on the basis of future market requirements."

The workers are demanding for a compensation of Rs 1 lakh every year for each person who is asked to go has worked.

According to Suresh Gaur, president of the HMSI Employees' Union, multiple meetings have been organised with the management and labour department officials to break the stalemate, but there is no solution yet.

Gaur also said the permanent workers were helping the protesters by supplying them food and other requirements.

Many political leaders, including Congress MLA Chiranjeev Yadav, have visited the protesting workers over the past few days to express solidarity.

Other labour organisations have also extended their support to the protest. Representatives of the All India Trade Union Council visited the plant on Sunday and talked to the workers staging the protest outside.