2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City facelift: Specification, price, features and more

2023 Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City

With the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Verna, the level of competition in the mid-size sedan segment has substantially increased. With the new Virtus from Volkswagen, the Slavia from Skoda, and with the launch of the 2023 Honda City, Indian buyers now have a variety of feature-rich sedans to choose from.Both the City and the Verna have been competing for the top spot among compact to midsize sedans for quite some time. Here's how the two cars compare.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Dimensions

In comparison to the City, the Verna is now wider and has a larger wheelbase. When comparing widths, the Korean comes in at 1,765mm, while the Japanese averages out at 1,748mm. The Korean's wheelbase is 2,670 mm, whereas the Japanese's is 2,600 mm.

The City, on the other hand, is longer and taller than the Verna. The Japanese has a length of 4,583mm and a height of 1,489mm. The Korean measures in at 4,535 mm in length and 1,475 mm in height.

The Verna features a larger boot than the City has. The boot space in the Verna is 528 litres, whereas in the City it's just 506 litres.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Exterior and interior features

Alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED tail lights, daytime running lights, automatic wipers, and more are just some of the equipment that will be standard on both vehicles. Again, both cars will be equipped with high-tech features inside and out. They include touchscreen infotainment systems, navigation, smartphone connection, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and more.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Engine and Transmission

At this time, neither vehicle has a diesel engine. The Verna is offered with either a 1.5-litre MPi petrol or a 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine. With the MPi petrol engine, you may choose between a 6-speed manual and an IVT automatic gearbox, and with the Turbo GDi petrol engine, you can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The City, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.5-litre VTEC DOHC petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed continuously variable transmission. The hybrid model is powered by a 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine and has a self-charging, two-motor, lithium-ion battery, e-CVT system.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Price

Hyundai has launched the 2023 Verna at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh and top of the line is priced at Rs 17.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the old Verna was between Rs 9.64 lakh and Rs 15.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda City 2023 is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).