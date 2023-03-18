Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG launched, price start at Rs 9.14 lakh; Check features, variants and more

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG

The much awaited Brezza CNG SUV has finally been released in India by Maruti Suzuki at a starting price of Rs 9,14 lakh (ex-showroom, India). There will be LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Dual-tone trim levels for the new CNG-powered SUV. The CNG SUV may be reserved by customers either online or at a nearby dealership.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is the company's 14th CNG vehicle and second CNG SUV after the Grand Vitara. The new car includes a variety of amenities in addition to a effecient engine, including an electric sunroof, cruise control, keyless push start, and more.

Brezza models have a digital and analogue CNG fuel gauge, an illuminated fuel change-over switch, and a fuel lid that can be used for either petrol or compressed natural gas.

There will be LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+2 colour options for the upcoming Brezza CNG SUV. The Brezza CNG's pricing ranges from Rs 9.14 lakh to Rs 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza S-CNG variants and Price

LXi S-CNG: Rs 9.14 lakh

VXi S-CNG: Rs 10.49 lakh

ZXi S-CNG: Rs 11.89 lakh

ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone: Rs 12.05 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG featuring integrated petrol and CNG fuel lid, specialised CNG driving mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and illuminated fuel change-over button.

The Brezza CNG will appear similar to the petrol sibling and there will be no modifications to its outward and interior style. The new Maruti SUV is equipped with a number of CNG-specific features, such as an illuminated fuel change-over button, a digital and analogue CNG fuel indicator, a specialised CNG driving mode, and an integrated petrol and CNG fuel lid.

Also, READ: Toyota offering price cut of up to Rs 3.6 lakh on Hilux pickup truck

This unit of Maruti Suzuki has been rated to provide a maximum power of 86.6bhp and 121.5Nm of peak torque. The engine gets mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The manufacturer says that the car provides 'high fuel economy of 25.51 km/kg.