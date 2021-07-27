DNA Special: What is the Assam-Mizoram border dispute? All you need to know

There has been a bloody clash on the border of the northeastern state of Assam and Mizoram, between the police of both the states, in which 6 Assam policemen have been killed and many police personnel of both the states have been injured.

This bloody struggle took place over the border dispute between the two states. Earlier, you must have seen police fighting with criminals and terrorists but it is unfortunate that the police of two states of our country are fighting with each other in this way. The chief ministers of both the states are now openly tweeting against each other and are also tagging the country's Home Minister Amit Shah and appealing to him to solve this matter.

This afternoon, Mizoram Chief Minister Zor Mathanga tweeted a video of the violent clash and also tagged the country's Home Minister in it.

In response to this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also made a tweet and said that the Mizoram Police wants to remove the Assam Police from their land and in this tweet he also tagged Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also alleged that the Superintendent of Police of Kolasib, Mizoram, has threatened that neither the Mizoram police will back down nor the citizens of Mizoram. This means, now the citizens of Mizoram have also joined this violence.

The border of Assam and Mizoram is about 164 km long. This border passes through Aizawl, Kolasib, Mamit in Mizoram and Kachar, Haile Kandi and Karimganj districts of Assam. The dispute started near Gutguti village near this border when the Mizoram police set up some temporary camps here.

The Assam Police says that these camps have been built on the land of their state, while the Mizoram Police claim that this area belongs to them and the Assam Police has set up these camps in their area.

After this, the police of both the states fired at each other in which 6 Assam Police personnel were injured and the SP of Silchar district also suffered injuries. Not only this, many vehicles were also broken.

This border dispute between Assam and Mizoram is 146 years old. In the year 1875, the British had determined the boundary between Mizoram and Kachar in Assam. Then Mizoram was called Lushai Hills. Earlier, only the states of Manipur, Tripura and Assam were in the North East, while Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh were part of Assam, which was called Greater Assam. Some parts of Arunachal Pradesh were then called the North East Frontier Agency which were separated from Greater Assam.

People of different tribes lived in this area, and their language, culture and identity remained different from each other. After independence, on this basis, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh became separate states from Assam. But the determination of the boundary between these states remained a matter of dispute even after independence. Mizoram wants its border with Assam to be determined according to the 1875 agreement.

The governments of Mizoram claim that many of their Mizo-speaking districts have become part of Assam due to the post-independence boundary demarcation.

In 2005 also, the Supreme Court had asked the central government to form a Boundry Commission.

About 3 crore 12 lakh people live in Assam. Among them are people from castes like Bodo, Missing, Sonowal, Kachari, Tiwa Ahom. The total population of Mizoram is 1.2 million where most of the people belong to the Mizo caste. And their population share is 74 percent.

Mizoram also shares its 700 km-long border with Myanmar and Bangladesh. Therefore, this state is very sensitive from the point of view of security. A large number of refugees are also reaching Mizoram after the overthrow of the government of Myanmar.

Overall, it has been almost 150 years since this entire border dispute but no solution has been found so far. Now you imagine when we have not been able to solve the border dispute between two states in so many years then how long will it take to resolve such disputes with neighboring countries?

Mizoram is governed by the Mizo National Front and the BJP coalition, which holds 27 of the 40 seats in the state. While BJP has only one MLA in it.