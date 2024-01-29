Twitter
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Indian Army introduces new fitness policy

Land-for-jobs scam: ED grills Lalu Prasad Yadav for over 9 hours in Patna

Fighter box office collection day 5: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer witnesses massive drop on first Monday, earns Rs 8 crore

MP: Woman SDM killed by husband for not making him nominee in records

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries sets a new record, makes Rs 1020000000000 in just....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

7 tips to control cholesterol as per Ayurveda

6 health benefits of walnut milk

7 foods to consume when feeling sad 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Fighter box office collection day 5: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer witnesses massive drop on first Monday, earns Rs 8 crore

Sara Ali Khan hugs ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, gives him flying kiss in viral video, fans say ‘Sartik should be back’

Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on being called ‘fixed winner’ of Bigg Boss 17: ‘Mujhe lagta hai yeh…’

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why Indian Army introduces new fitness policy

This new fitness policy has been prepared for soldiers and officers up to Brigadier level, and orders have been issued to all commands to implement it.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:35 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Jobs in the Armed Forces demand the most fitness. However, its unfit officers and soldiers have now become a cause of concern for the Indian Army as lifestyle-related diseases are increasing among Indian soldiers and officers. To tackle this, the army has prepared a new policy. According to the new policy, now in addition to the existing fitness test, every officer will have to give a 10-kilometer speed march test in six months.

Every officer will have to pass a Route March test of 32 kilometers every six months and will also have to give a swimming test of fifty meters once a year. This new fitness policy has been prepared for soldiers and officers up to Brigadier level, and orders have been issued to all commands to implement it. Three main objectives of this new policy have been stated.

  • First objective - to bring uniformity in the process of fitness testing. That means similar fitness tests for officers and soldiers.
  • Second objective - to keep military officers away from obesity and to make them more physically fit.
  • Third objective - to reduce lifestyle-related diseases like sugar and blood pressure.

The new Fitness Policy has been brought in to help officers stay healthy and improve their lifestyle. Under this, Army Physical Fitness Assessment Card (APAC) has been made mandatory for every officer to keep health records. In APAC, details of the annual fitness tests of every officer will be kept. Grading will be given to officers based on annual fitness tests conducted in APAC. This grading will also affect the promotion and posting of officers.

According to reports, those soldiers and officers who do not meet the standards of fitness test will first be given a consultation notice and given a correction period of 30 days. And if there is no improvement even in 30 days, action will be taken against that soldier or officer such as cutting holidays and cutting training courses.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from ankle injury, initiates full-tilt bowling

Viral video: When Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath pranked employees with fake police raid, watch

'Bazball will no ...': Sourav Ganguly's prediction favours India in Test series against England

Meet woman, daughter of a widow labourer who cracked UPSC twice without coaching to become IPS at 21, then IAS at 22

Shamar Joseph's heroics lead West Indies to historic win at Gabba, drawing series in Australia after 27 years

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE