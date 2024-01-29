DNA TV Show: Why Indian Army introduces new fitness policy

This new fitness policy has been prepared for soldiers and officers up to Brigadier level, and orders have been issued to all commands to implement it.

Jobs in the Armed Forces demand the most fitness. However, its unfit officers and soldiers have now become a cause of concern for the Indian Army as lifestyle-related diseases are increasing among Indian soldiers and officers. To tackle this, the army has prepared a new policy. According to the new policy, now in addition to the existing fitness test, every officer will have to give a 10-kilometer speed march test in six months.

Every officer will have to pass a Route March test of 32 kilometers every six months and will also have to give a swimming test of fifty meters once a year. This new fitness policy has been prepared for soldiers and officers up to Brigadier level, and orders have been issued to all commands to implement it. Three main objectives of this new policy have been stated.

First objective - to bring uniformity in the process of fitness testing. That means similar fitness tests for officers and soldiers.

Second objective - to keep military officers away from obesity and to make them more physically fit.

Third objective - to reduce lifestyle-related diseases like sugar and blood pressure.

The new Fitness Policy has been brought in to help officers stay healthy and improve their lifestyle. Under this, Army Physical Fitness Assessment Card (APAC) has been made mandatory for every officer to keep health records. In APAC, details of the annual fitness tests of every officer will be kept. Grading will be given to officers based on annual fitness tests conducted in APAC. This grading will also affect the promotion and posting of officers.

According to reports, those soldiers and officers who do not meet the standards of fitness test will first be given a consultation notice and given a correction period of 30 days. And if there is no improvement even in 30 days, action will be taken against that soldier or officer such as cutting holidays and cutting training courses.

