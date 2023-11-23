DNA TV Show: What are the challenges in rescue operation of 41 trapped workers under Uttarkashi tunnel?

It has been 12 days since the workers were trapped in the tunnel. For the last 3 days, it seems as if the workers will come out now, then they will come out.

The rescue operation of 41 labourers going on in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi. It has been 12 days since the workers were trapped in the tunnel. For the last 3 days, it seems as if the workers will come out now. But then suddenly something happens and the rescue operation has to be stopped. This is happening again and again. Till last night it was being said that all the workers would be evacuated by morning.

This morning again it was said that the workers would be evacuated by night and now the latest update is that it may still take 14 to 15 hours to evacuate the workers that too if everything continues as per the plan. That means it still cannot be said when the workers will come out.

The reason for this is the obstacles that are blocking the path of the rescue team. One such obstacle came in front of the rescue team late on Thursday night.

The biggest challenge before the rescue team was how to remove the bar that came in between. Diamond blades could have been used for this but this would be quite costly. Friction means friction. Due to this, there would be vibration in the tunnel.

Therefore the team decided to cut the iron rods with the help of a gas cutter. Will be cut manually. Some people in the rescue team tied oxygen gas cylinders on their backs and went to the place where these iron rods were.

The oxygen gas cylinder also had a backup of only one hour. Therefore, the rescue team had to finish their work as soon as possible. After this, these iron rods were cut in 6 hours. The rescue team in Silkyara Tunnel has faced some challenges every day it cannot be said that there will be no challenge in future.

The 41 labourers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel can be taken out at any time. The rescue team has forgotten the difference between day and night regarding this but there is a pile of challenges bigger than the debris overcoming a challenge. If yes, then another challenge arises: