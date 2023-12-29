Headlines

DNA TV Show: Qatar reverses death sentence of 8 ex-Navy personnel, is it a diplomatic win for India?

The eight Indian ex-Navy personnel have been in jail in Qatar for the last one year.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

Qatar's court gave big relief to 8 former Navy personnel who were sentenced to death on charges of espionage. The court has stopped their death sentence. India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.

The way the Qatari court sentenced Indians to death is a serious matter for India. The matter is sensitive and confidential, hence, both the countries did not say much openly on it. The eight Indians have been in jail in Qatar for the last one year. Since then efforts have been made to provide him legal help. Now its effect is visible. The decision of the Qatar court is both good news for India and also a big diplomatic victory for India.

India has always said in this matter that it stands with its citizens and will help them in every possible way. Now let us tell you how India has got success one after another in this matter. 

  • First success - India presented its side in this case and its review petition was accepted by the Qatar Court.
  • Second success - The Indian Ambassador got permission to meet the eight Indians.
  • Third success - On 7 December, 8 former Navy soldiers of India got consular access.
  • Fourth success - This success is the biggest, the Qatar court has reversed the death sentence of the 8 Indians.

What further option does India have in this matter? If no further concession is given in the jail term from the appeal court of Qatar, then India will have another option. India can request Qatar to send these 8 former soldiers to India, so that they can complete their jail term in Indian jails.

India and Qatar signed a treaty on the transfer of sentenced persons in 2015, under which if the citizens of both countries are sentenced in the other country, then those citizens can spend this jail period in their jail. Under this agreement, India can ask to transfer these eight marines from Qatar to India.

 

