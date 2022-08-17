DNA Special: Who are 'hybrid terrorists' how are they carrying out targeted killings in Kashmir?

There has been a sudden spike in targeted killings in Kashmir since the beginning of this year.

A Kashmir Pandit was shot and his brother injured in an attack by terrorists on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, which had seen similar attacks on the minority community in April.

The victim Sunil Kumar Pandit had gone with his brother Pitambar Nath Pandit alias Pintu to his orchard in Chotigam village of Shopian along with their cattle when they were attacked with AK-47 assault rifle.

There has been a sudden spike in attacks on minorities, labourers and police personnel in the valley since the beginning of this year. The death toll in targeted attacks has gone up to 21 this year which includes two Kashmiri Pandits.

When Article 370 was abrogated, it was publicised as an unprecedented decision and its numerous benefits were counted. It was said that now any citizen of the country could live in Kashmir, buy land and do a job.

While it is true that the removal of Article 370 has brought many positive changes in Kashmir, but Kashmir still has not become free of fear for Kashmiri Pandits. The killings of Hindus who are selectively killed at the hands of terrorists testify to this.



Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, 118 civilians have been killed, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 others from the Hindu and Sikh community. In 2022 alone, 26 people, including migrant laborers, have been killed in targeted attacks.

Of these 26 people, eight were killed in March, five in April, seven in May, three in June and two in August so far.

It is the responsibility of the government to guarantee the safety of life to the Hindus in Kashmir. The government claims that the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces have either killed or arrested at least 14 terrorists who were involved in the target killings in the encounter.

The truth is that the terrorists are not irritated by the Kashmiri Pandits, but with the change coming in Kashmir. This is the reason why every person, who is a mirror of changing Kashmir, is on terrorists’ target, be it a Kashmiri Pandit or a Kashmiri Muslim. In March, Ishfaq Ahmed, Tajmul Mohiuddin and Sepoy Sameer Ahmed Mala were shot dead by terrorists. Last week, a Muslim youth was killed by terrorists.

Terrorist organisations are frustrated over the way the Indian Army has carried out ‘Operation All-Out’ against terrorists in Kashmir, and this is why they are targeting innocent people.

But after all, who are these terrorists, who carry out these incidents so easily, and disappear? Why is it difficult to identify them? Actually terrorists have changed their face. Now they are carrying out target killing by wearing the mask of Hybrid Terrorists.

These Hybrid Terrorists are often Kashmiri youths who carry out the crime and easily become part of the mob again. Terror organisations instigate such misguided Kashmiri youth and give arms in their hands. Such Hybrid Terrorists are made to carry out targeted killings by luring them with little money or drugs.

The incidents of target killings in Kashmir are carried out in a very pre-planned manner, whose conspiracy is hatched by terrorists sitting in Pakistan. And for this, the facility of logistics is provided by the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the Pakistani army.

The ‘Made in Pakistan’ plan of target killings in Kashmir is a win-win situation for terrorists and Pakistan because they can easily run away from taking responsibility for these target killings. Pakistan too can easily outdo it in international forums.