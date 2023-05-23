DNA Special: These three instances of pride from India’s G20 Summit made country stand tall

G20 Summit made India stand tall with pride

As the G20 Summit is currently taking place in India, here is a simple question for you – do you know what the theme of the logo created for this year's G-20 summit is? The theme of this conference being held in India is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. That is, for us the whole earth is like family. This verse is taken from the Maha Upanishad and this centuries-old principle still has a profound impact on our foreign policy.

That is why when India got the responsibility of organizing G20 this year, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam was made its theme. India has always considered the whole earth as its family and that is why the whole world also joins in India's happiness and sorrow. The result of the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is that today even powerful countries like America to small countries like Papua New Guinea not only look at India with respect but also celebrate India's success.

However, there are three instances from India’s G20 Summit meeting that made Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire country stand tall with pride, seeing the respect and recognition being showered on India like never before.

G7 Conference in Japan

During the G7 conference held in Japan last week, leaders of the world's powerful countries including America, Britain, France, Canada, and Japan were present, with PM Modi representing India. US President Joe Biden got up from his chair to meet PM Modi, walking up to him. However, PM Modi didn’t know that Biden is standing right beside him.

It was a remarkable sight when the world’s most powerful leader stood up to greet PM Modi, and did so for no other world leader.

PM Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea

After leaving Japan, PM Modi reached Papua New Guinea last evening. Prime Minister James Marap himself was standing to receive PM Modi in the capital Port Moresby, as soon as he got off the flight, James Marap bowed down and touched PM Modi's feet.

In fact, there is a tradition in Papua New Guinea that no foreign guest is welcomed with state honors after sunset, and by the time PM Modi reached there, it was dark. But to welcome him, the government of Papua New Guinea broke its old tradition and gave a loud welcome to PM Modi.

G20 Summit in Jammu and Kashmir

In a historic event, the G20 Summit events were also held in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been a matter of tension between India and Pakistan for decades. This meeting of the Tourism Working Group will continue till May 24. Countries like Bangladesh, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and UAE are also participating in this three-day meeting. Apart from this, the United Nations, IMF, World Bank, WHO, and WTO representatives have also reached Srinagar.

It is believed that this meeting will not only benefit the tourism industry of Jammu and Kashmir but will also give a new height to the handloom industry, pashmina shawl, and dry fruit business, which will create new employment opportunities there and that is why the people of Kashmir, especially the youth there, are very excited about this G20 Summit.