DNA Special: Know the story of ‘Shershah’ Captain Vikram Batra, hero who got martyred in 1999 Kargil War

File photo

As the country remains embroiled in political tensions, comments by political leaders, and religious rows on many topics, India forgot to remember Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil war hero, on his death anniversary, which was on July 7.

On July 7, 23 years ago, Captain Vikram Batra was martyred while getting the peak of Kargil, Point 4875, vacated from the occupation of Pakistan. The Indian Army officer was only 24 years old at the time. Captain Vikram Batra’s story reminds us that whenever we are faced with challenges, we can steal reach the peak and conquer them.

In the year 1999, when the Pakistan Army quietly infiltrated into Kargil and captured the hills in the area, the Kargil War was started to drive off the neighbouring country’s military from Indian territory. Vikram Batra had just completed his commando training and had come to his home in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the festival of Holi.

He was informed by one of his friends that the war to reclaim Kargil had started, and he can be called for service anytime. Responding to this news, the heroic army officer had said that he will return from the war after hoisting the Indian tricolor on the peak – words which are still remembered today.

The battle with the Pakistan Army sitting on the peaks of Kargil was not easy but with unmistakable strategy and valour, Captain Vikram Batra and his unit won the Battle of Point 5140 and hoisted the tricolor there again. This peak was later renamed Tiger Point. It was a battle under the leadership of Vikram Batra in which none of the soldiers of his unit lost their lives.

Though Captain Batra kept his promise of hoisting the Indian flag after emerging victorious in the Kargil war, he was martyred just as he completed he fulfilled his dream. Captain Vikram Batra’s words were the slogan and the driving force behind the Kargil war, and many credit him for winning the battle of Tiger Point.

Captain Vikram Batra, even amidst the terrible shelling of the Pakistani Army from high peaks during the Kargil war, reached out to the enemy and along with his fellow Captain Anuj Nayyar and other brave soldiers, destroyed the bunkers and posts of Pakistan. In this terrible battle, Captain Vikram Batra also made the supreme sacrifice for the country, killing five soldiers of Pakistan on July 7, 1999.

Martyr Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest honour of gallantry, on August 15, 1999, for his supreme sacrifice and this valour. Meanwhile, his martyred companion Captain Anuj Nayyar was given the second-highest honour of gallantry, the Mahavir Chakra posthumously.

The peak of Kargil where Captain Vikram Batra was martyred is now known as Batra Top. At the funeral of Captain Vikram Batra, his mother had said one thing that God had given her twin sons probably because if one left, she would always remember both his sons by looking at the other one.

We should all understand how indebted we are to these martyrs and their families. It is important that we know the stories of the valour and supreme sacrifice of these heroes so that we can know how many heroes like Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Anuj Nayyar sacrifice themselves for our safety and for the sake of protecting the country.

