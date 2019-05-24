Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Cakewalk victory in Ahmedabad city

BJP's Kirit Solanki has again won the election. This is the third time he has been elected from the constituency since its formation in 2008.

The city on Thursday rejoiced to popular slogans of 'Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar' and 'Aayega to Modi hi', with the ruling BJP registering a cakewalk win in both the east and west constituencies of Ahmedabad. Both the seats, which were carved out as part of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, have always remained a BJP bastion, with no change in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls except for the winning margin getting wider.

In fact, BJP's Hasmukh Patel, the sitting MLA from Amraiwadi who was pitted against Congress candidate Geeta Patel in Ahmedabad East, has surpassed all previous records for the seat and widened the vote margin between the saffron party and Congress by a considerable number. While actor Paresh Rawal, who won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2014, had achieved a winning margin of 3.26 lakh by defeating Congress's Himmatsinh Patel, Hasmukh has achieved a winning margin of over 4.32 lakh votes. Notably, Hasmukh was selected for the seat by the BJP leadership after Rawal in March declared that he would not contest the parliamentary elections. The actor had always drawn sharp criticism from the Congress for not devoting enough time to his constituency amid his professional commitments.

As far as Ahmedabad West is concerned, BJP's Kirit Solanki has again won the election. This is the third time he has been elected from the constituency since its formation in 2008. Solanki has defeated rival Congress candidate Raju Parmar by a margin of over 3.21 lakh votes in 2019, whereas his winning margin from rival Congress candidate Ishwar Makwana in 2014 election was 3.20 lakh votes. Solanki had won the 2009 polls from the same seat by defeating Congress's Shailesh Parmar by a margin of 91,117 votes.

"Some people were questioning Modi wave. This time, it is not a wave but Tsunami. People have responded to the allegations levelled by Congress on BJP and its development works," Solanki told DNA.