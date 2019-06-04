Another day of orange alert in Ahmedabad, temperature likely to soar

Amdavadis are advised stay indoors as the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has once again issued an orange alert in the city. The alert is issued when temperatures reaches or goes beyond 44 degree Celsius. An AMC official said that there has been an orange alert in city since last Sunday. "More or less for almost a week now the city has been on orange alert," said the official.

The 108 emergency service till 5 pm in the evening responded to 126 heat related cases across the city. In all the the service had seen 190 cases on Sunday. Of the total number of calls it attended to maximum pertained to people falling unconscious due to the heat.

The city on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius, three degree above normal while the minimum temperature was 28.4 degree Celsius, a degree above normal. The Met department has predicted that temperatures will continue to be around 44 degree Celsius on Tuesday too.

The Met department in a bulletin stated that heat wave like conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in North Gujarat mainly in Gandhinagar and in places in Saurashtra mainly Rajkot and Surendranagar.

Across the state, Gandhinagar was the hottest place at 44.4 degree Celsius followed by Surendranagar which registered a temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius. The state capital also recorded a minimum temperature of 29.5 degree Celsius.

Neha Patel, a resident of Chandkheda said that she avoids going out in the afternoon. "I have a business of my own and often have to meet clients during the day. I now urge my clients to schedule meetings either in the morning or after 5 pm to escape the heat and most of them agree," said Patel. She added that she avoided the afternoon heat after she fell ill. "I travel by car, and hence thought that heat would'nt affect me. I feel ill and the doctors said it was because of the weather. Since then I avoid going out in the afternoon," said Patel.

