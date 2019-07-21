Ahmedabad: Man fails to pay cricket bet money, gets abducted by 3

A man was abducted by three from near Gota area for not paying cricket bet money. According to police, the victim was in debt of Rs 10 lakh and was not paying the cash, the accused abducted him and asked ransom from his family for his release.

The incident took place on Friday evening at around 8.30pm, the complaint was lodged by victim wife Kajal Vyas, a resident of Gota. She stated in her complaint that earlier she, her husband Nilesh and two children used to live in Junagadh and they recently shifted to Ahmedabad. Her husband was unemployed and was involved in cricket betting.

During the cricket world cup, her husband lost Rs 15 lakh in cricket betting and he was in debt of his friend Vijay Chawda, a resident of Junagadh. Due to daily mental harassment of Chawda, she and her family shifted to Ahmedabad.

On July 18 evening, while her husband was seated with his friends near Gota area, he has abducted Chawda and his men who came in a car. Later she received a call from Chawda from her husband's number, who asked for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh to release Nilesh. Regarding the matter, a complaint was lodged with the Sola high court police station. A technical team of police was alerted and with the help of surveillance, Chwada's location was tracked down. On July 19, three accused identified as Vijay Chwada, Jalpesh Kaka and Trushi Jani were arrested by Sola police from Junagadh and Nilesh was rescued.

MA Patel, ACP of A division stated that " During the investigation, we came to know that, the accused had taken the victim to Junagadh. Regarding which we alerted the Junagadh police about the matter and with their help we were able to nab down the accused and the victim was rescued."

