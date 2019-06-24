Ahmedabad: Cops arrest youth with Rs 42,000 worth IMFL

A 20-year-old was arrested by Naroda police on Sunday after he was found with alcohol worth Rs 42,000 in his car. The accused identified as Sohib Mustafa is a resident of Ramol. The cops conducted a check after locating the damaged car parked near the Naroda road.

As per police official at around 2.15 am in the morning, they were on routine patrolling near Shidimata temple in Naroda. During which they saw a suspicious car parked near the Ayushman building site. The car was damaged from the front after it met with an accident. When the cops apprached the car, the accused panicked. On checking the car the cops recovered IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) worth Rs 42,000.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sohib along with the main accused Narendra who is been wanted in illegal liquor case, had got the IMFL from Rajasthan and were on their way to Ramol. When they entered Ahmedabad, Narendra suspected of cops following him and he speeded. In the process, they overlooked a lady crossing from the opposite side. In order to save her Narendra rammed the car into a light pole. The duo then parked the car near the building site and he went to get a crane, while Sohib waited inside the car for him.

Shaktisinh Mori, PSI of Naroda said, "We have arrested one accused in the matter while the search for the other is still. We are sure he will nabbed soon too."