World Scout Day 2022: Know history, significance of World Thinking Day

Every year on February 22, World Scout Day is observed. It is the birth anniversary of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of scouting. It is also his wife Olave Baden-Powell's birth anniversary.

Scouts’ Day or Guides’ Day is a generic term for special days observed by members of the Scouting movement throughout the year.

This day is also observed as World thinking Day by Boy Scouts and Girl Guides / Girl Scouts, and World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) worldwide.

February 22nd is the shared birthday of the founders of Scouting and Guiding Lord and Lady Baden-Powell and is commemorated as Thinking Day in the Girl Guide / Girls Scout world and Founder’s Day in the Boy Scout world.

World Thinking Day is celebrated globally. The theme of the day is decided by the team of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. The theme for 2022 is “Our World: Our Equal Future: The Environment and Gender Equality".

It is a day of friendship where Guides and Girl Scouts put equality and inclusion into practice and fundraising for over 10 million girls around the world. World thinking day is marked to celebrate scouts all over the world.

It is an opportunity to speak out on issues that affect young women and fundraise for 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in 150 countries.