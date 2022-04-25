World’s oldest person Kane Tanaka dies at age of 119, enjoyed soda and chocolate entire life

Twitter(@Flash43191300)

Local officials from Japan have confirmed that the world’s oldest person has died at the age of 119. Named as Kane Tanaka, the woman was born on January 2, 1903 in the southwestern Fukuoka region of Japan.

Her birth year is the same time when the Wright brothers flew for the first time and Marie Curie became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

The woman was reportedly in good health until recently. She was staying at a nursing home where she enjoyed board games, played around resolving math problems, had soda and chocolate.

Tanaka’s early life

You would be surprised to know that Tanaka got married a century ago in 1922. She is the birth mother of four children and adopted another one. In her early age, she ran several businesses, including a noodle shop and a rice cake store.

The woman has already dreamed big in life and so decided to use her wheelchair to participate in the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic affected her plans.

In 2019, this jolly hearted woman was recognised as the oldest person alive by the Guinness World Records. She was then asked to share the happiest moment of her life. She answered, “Now”.

The woman was known for having a habit of waking up early. She used to spend her afternoons studying mathematics and practising calligraphy.

According to Guinness, "One of Kane's favourite pastimes is a game of Othello and she's become an expert at the classic board game, often beating rest-home staff.”

Expressing grief at the death of Tanaka, local governor Seitaro Hattori said, "I was looking forward to seeing Kane-san on this year's Respect for the Aged Day (a national holiday in September) and celebrating together with her favorite soda and chocolate.”

"I am extremely saddened by the news”, he added.

As per data from the World Bank, Japan has the world's most elderly population. Nearly 28 percent people are aged 65 or more.



