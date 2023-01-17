WHO issues new Covid-19 guidelines, suggests 10-day isolation for patients with symptoms, check details (file photo)

Covid-19 news: Amid the Covid scare and the spread of new variants, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued fresh guidelines for the infected people.

For those who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have any signs or symptoms, WHO now suggests 5 days of isolation compared to 10 days previously. The world health body said that it has updated its guidelines on mask-wearing in community settings, COVID-19 treatments, and clinical management.

WHO has urged everyone to continue wearing masks and take the booster doses of vaccine in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Masks continue to be a key tool against Covid

WHO continues to recommend the use of masks irrespective of the local epidemiological situation. Previously, WHO recommendations were based on the epidemiological situation. Masks are recommended following recent exposure to COVID-19. WHO suggests wearing masks in the following situations:

when someone has or suspects they have COVID-19

when someone is at high risk of severe COVID-19

for anyone in a crowded, enclosed, or poorly ventilated space.

Reduced isolation period for COVID-19 patients

For patients with symptoms, the new guidelines suggest 10 days of isolation from the date of symptom onset.

Earlier, WHO advised that patients be discharged 10 days after symptom onset, plus at least three additional days since their symptoms had resolved.

The patient can be discharged from isolation early if they test negative on an antigen-based rapid test.

Treatment of Covid-19